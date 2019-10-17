Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

How to talk to your kids about differences and disabilities

By Laurel Gregory Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 7:41 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 7:48 pm
Family Matters: Talking to kids about differences
WATCH: Global News explores how parents can explain special needs to young children. Laurel Gregory has some suggestions and tips from experts and families.

“Maybe we should play with her next time.”

The casual remark, made in a swimming pool on Thanksgiving, stood out for Christine L’Abbé. A mother was gently encouraging her sons to play with L’Abbé’s five-year-old daughter Gabi.

“Just kind of telling the kids: Let’s include her, let’s play with her, let’s speak with her. It was that inclusiveness that I found nice.”

Gabi has Atypical rett syndrome, a condition that makes her a little different from typically developing children.

“She is on the more severe side so she has quite a few challenges. She’s in a wheelchair, non-verbal and she can’t really use her arms very much. It’s part of the syndrome,” L’Abbé said.

Children sometimes stare at Gabi but L’Abbé uses it as an opportunity to educate.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are not aware. They’re just staring because they aren’t sure, they are curious, they want to ask questions,” she said.

“If anything, I actually feel like kids with special needs want to be seen and want to be noticed, so they would appreciate if a child came and asked them questions.”

Tweet This

So what can parents do to help their children see beyond differences?

Say Hello & Ask Questions

Wendy McDonald, Chief Operating Officer for Inclusion Alberta, says parents should encourage curiosity and conversation.

“My message would be: It’s OK to ask questions. That’s what we want. But if it’s a question that you wouldn’t ask an able-bodied person, then don’t ask it of somebody with a disability.”

McDonald says her son has a visual impairment and needed to wear glasses from the age of one. She found it frustrating and hurtful when people would ask why he was wearing glasses because he wore them for the same reason anyone else wears them.

McDonald says when a conversation happens between a typical child and a child with special needs, there’s a purity to it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kids are curious and ask questions because they are curious. There isn’t a bias or prejudice in their questions.”

Tweet This

As a result, the topic may start with “the cool things about a wheelchair” and then shift to shared interests. McDonald says when children learn about their similarities, the disability disappears.

L’Abbé says by chatting with a child with special needs or their parent, children can also learn about that child’s special abilities. Gabi, for example, has remarkable intuition.

“Automatically, a child sees another child who has difficulty walking and they could easily assume that child has difficulties or whatever else. So I think it’s important for them to realize that, no, a lot of these kids are actually quite gifted and it’s good to explore that.”

READ MORE: Down syndrome didn’t stop this man from growing a multimillion-dollar sock company with his dad

Acknowledge Differences & Emphasize Similarities

“When you see a child looking at someone who is different in some way, that’s a cue to you as a parent or a teacher,” according to Jillian Roberts, a clinical child psychologist, special ed teacher and the author of What makes us Unique? Our First Talk About Diversity

Story continues below advertisement

She advises parents to get down to their child’s level, look them in the eye and explain all of the differences around them.

“The world is made of all sorts of people: different backgrounds, different hair colours, skin colours, eye colours and that it’s OK to be different. That doesn’t make that other person less than or more than. It’s just a difference.”

Tweet This

Roberts added, “But there’s a lot of ways that everybody is alike. Everybody wants to be treated kindly. Everybody wants people to be friendly. And we can teach kids how to be gentle and loving in situations that might also be uncomfortable for them.”

READ MORE: How to address sibling rivalries involving special needs kids

Model it

McDonald says parents have a huge role in modelling how to be inclusive. For example, if your child goes to school with a student with special needs, have they thought of inviting them over?

Roberts says parents can lead by example out in public too.

“I think the most important thing is for children to see every member of our society as being important and valued and included and it’s OK to say hello, it’s OK to ask how their day is, and we can model that for our kids. We can take the lead in asking how their day is.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Edmonton Family MattersFamily MattersSpecial NeedsInclusion AlbertaJillian RobertsTalking to kids about disabilitiesWhat Makes us Unique: Our first talk about Diversity
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.