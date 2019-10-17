Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Section of Highway 417 to close this weekend for bridge truss installation

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 1:08 pm
The city of Ottawa is advising motorists to plan ahead this weekend if they are traveling as it is closing a section Highway 417 this weekend.
The city of Ottawa is advising motorists to plan ahead this weekend if they are traveling as it is closing a section Highway 417 this weekend. Markus Scholz/dpa via AP

The city of Ottawa is advising motorists to expect heavy traffic impacts in the city due to the planned closure of the Queenway this weekend.

According to the city, a section of the highway will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Lane reductions will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the full closure at 6 p.m. This closure is required to install the truss that will form the main span of the new Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge.

READ MORE: Ottawa police recover firearm after weekend shooting in South Keys

Eastbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues. Westbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Bronson Avenue, Rochester Street, Parkdale Avenue, Lyon Street and O’Connor Street.

The city will have detours in place to get around the closure for the duration.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Doug Ford says he won’t be drawn into federal election campaign

“The public is advised to plan all trips well in advance as significant delays are expected during the closure,” said the city in a release. “There are many other transportation options, including OC Transpo, carpooling or other alternative forms of transportation to get around the city while this closure is in place.”

Thursday also marks the re-opening of the on-ramp to Hwy. 417 at Lees Avenue. The ramp has been closed since 2013.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Ottawa trafficHighway 417Ottawa roadsHighway 417 closureQueensway OttawaOttawa bridge constructionOttawa motoristsOttawa road closureQueensway closure
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.