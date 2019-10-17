Section of Highway 417 to close this weekend for bridge truss installation

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Ottawa is advising motorists to expect heavy traffic impacts in the city due to the planned closure of the Queenway this weekend.

According to the city, a section of the highway will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Lane reductions will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the full closure at 6 p.m. This closure is required to install the truss that will form the main span of the new Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge.

Eastbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues. Westbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Bronson Avenue, Rochester Street, Parkdale Avenue, Lyon Street and O’Connor Street.

The city will have detours in place to get around the closure for the duration.

“The public is advised to plan all trips well in advance as significant delays are expected during the closure,” said the city in a release. “There are many other transportation options, including OC Transpo, carpooling or other alternative forms of transportation to get around the city while this closure is in place.”

Thursday also marks the re-opening of the on-ramp to Hwy. 417 at Lees Avenue. The ramp has been closed since 2013.