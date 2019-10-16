Menu

Politics

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Kenora, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 6:05 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a press conference in Toronto. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a press conference in Toronto. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

KENORA, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement related to infrastructure today in Kenora, Ont.

Ford is set to speak at a local electrical firm this afternoon alongside Greg Rickford, the minister of energy and northern development and mines.

The premier has been laying low for weeks, making himself available to answer journalists’ questions just once since the federal election campaign began in mid-September.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford to hold 1st press conference in nearly a month Wednesday

The provincial legislature was initially meant to return from its summer break early last month but Ford extended the break until after the Oct. 21 vote.

His name has nonetheless come up frequently throughout the campaign, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau trying to paint Ford and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as cut from the same cloth.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority last year, has seen his popularity plummet since then, with recent polling showing his approval ratings in the 20s and 30s.

Focus Ontario: Where is Doug Ford?
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauOntarioDoug FordAndrew ScheerOntario governmentFord governmentpc governmentKenoraOntario Premier Doug FordGreg RickfordKenora Ontarioontario infrastructure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

