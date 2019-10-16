Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Kenora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

KENORA, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement related to infrastructure today in Kenora, Ont.

Ford is set to speak at a local electrical firm this afternoon alongside Greg Rickford, the minister of energy and northern development and mines.

The premier has been laying low for weeks, making himself available to answer journalists’ questions just once since the federal election campaign began in mid-September.

The provincial legislature was initially meant to return from its summer break early last month but Ford extended the break until after the Oct. 21 vote.

His name has nonetheless come up frequently throughout the campaign, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau trying to paint Ford and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as cut from the same cloth.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority last year, has seen his popularity plummet since then, with recent polling showing his approval ratings in the 20s and 30s.

