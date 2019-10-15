Premier Doug Ford to answer questions for 1st time in nearly a month Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will take questions from reporters Wednesday at his first media availability in nearly a month.

The premier will be in Kenora, Ont., nearly 1,900 km from Queen’s Park for an announcement at Bowman Electric with Energy Minister Greg Rickford.

It’s unclear what the announcement will be.

The majority of the Queen’s Park press gallery, however, will likely not be in attendance to question Ford.

The premier has been laying low publicly since the federal election campaign launched and may address questions related to the topic at the press conference.

Reporters have asked Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer throughout the campaign whether he was distancing himself from the controversial Ontario premier. When Asked why Ford hasn’t made appearances, Scheer said Ford decided he was going to stay focused on Ontario politics.

However, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has repeatedly attacked Ford drawing comparisons to the policies Scheer would implement.

In October, speaking alongside mayors in Richmond Hill, Trudeau was asked why he keeps using Ford as a “punching bag.”

“I’ve heard from people across Ontario, indeed right across the country. From the rocky mountains, to the Bay of Fundy that people can’t believe that they have elected premiers that are nowhere on the great defining fight of our time, the fight against climate change,” Trudeau responded.

“They are frustrated at cuts to education, cuts to healthcare, cuts to services that Canadians need while people like Doug Ford give tax breaks to the wealthiest.”

The premier’s office declined a request from Global News for a sit down interview with Ford in Kenora Wednesday.