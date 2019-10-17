Funeral plans announced for Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro

Send this page to someone via email

Funeral details have been announced for Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro.

Monteiro will be resting at Cambridge City Hall on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to his funeral listings.

A service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church on Elgin Street South.

Monteiro died Tuesday morning at Cambridge Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro dies

In a letter that was read before council on Tuesday night, he wrote: “This time, I am in a fight that I know I can’t win. But I have had a great ride. Believe me when I say I appreciate all that life and this city has given me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Monteiro, who retired after 35 years as a Waterloo Regional Police officer, was first elected to Cambridge council in 2010.

“It is here that I got the opportunity to serve as the first Portuguese police officer in Ontario and then, 35 years later, as the first Portuguese city councillor,” his message read.

In a release, the city touted him for spearheading a number of initiatives, including its farmers market, downtown development, community safety and recreation opportunities.

“For me, coming to city hall each day, working with my constituents on various issues and to stand up for the ‘little guy’ at the council table has been a great privilege,” Monteiro wrote in his letter. “It has gifted me with a great sense of accomplishment.”