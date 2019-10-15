Menu

Politics

Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro dies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 7:09 pm
Frank Monteiro.
Frank Monteiro. City of Cambridge

Longtime Cambridge councillor Frank Monteiro died Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m., the city announced.

They did not provide the cause of his death but said he died surrounded by friends and family.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of Cambridge City Council to Frank’s wife Fatima, his daughter Taylor, son Jeffery and his grandchildren, Neveah, and Leo, who he absolutely adored,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

Monteiro, who served as a councillor in Ward 7, was first elected in 2010 after a 35-year career as a police officer.

The city credited him as a spearheading a number of initiatives, including its farmers’ market, downtown development, community safety and recreation opportunities.

They also said he was the first Portuguese police officer and the first Portuguese city councillor in Waterloo region.

The city says that funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

