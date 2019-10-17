Alberta oil and gas advocates plan counter-rally amid Greta Thunberg’s visit to Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A group of oil and gas advocates is planning a counter-rally in Edmonton Friday at the same time Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is scheduled to attend a climate rally in the city.

United We Roll, the group that organized a massive pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa earlier this year, is rallying support for people “to come out in unity to show Greta we do not need her yelling at us,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

The convoy is scheduled to leave from Gorts Truck Wash in Red Deer at 7 a.m. Friday, making its way up the QEII and arriving at the Alberta legislature in time for the climate rally. The Facebook post said it will be a peaceful event.

“This is a call to action,” read the Facebook post. “We in the province of Alberta are tired of celebrities coming into our province and trying to tell us how to run our oil and gas sector. This is a (sic) short notice but we need to let the world know we are proud of our clean energy.”

Thunberg, 16, is expected to join activists in a march from a downtown Edmonton park to a rally at the legislature. The teen has been making international headlines with her chastising of world leaders whom she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.

Edmonton Climate Strike organizer Olivier Adkin-Kaya said there is a lot of excitement among environmentalists about Thunberg’s visit, but he recognizes many in Alberta don’t embrace her views.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson extended an invitation to Thunberg to visit city hall. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he hopes Thunberg is warmly welcomed, but there are no plans for the UCP to meet with her.

With files from The Canadian Press.