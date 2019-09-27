Edmonton students to protest climate change at Alberta legislature

Students in Edmonton are among the thousands of Canadians expected to hit the streets on Friday to demand widespread, systemic change to halt the impacts of a warming planet.

Marches are planned in at least 85 Canadian cities and towns as part of an international anti-climate-change movement.

A number of international organizations are coming together for one massive climate-change protest at the end of what they call the Week for Future following similar demonstrations back in May.

Some school boards and universities are cancelling classes during the protests or telling students they will not be penalized for missing class during that time.

Edmonton Public Schools is allowing students the option, with parent or guardian permission, to attend the climate-change protests.

Teachers were told that while the board supports students standing up for what they believe in, the climate-change walkout and protest are not school-sanctioned events and that students participating in these events are being neither encouraged to nor prevented from participating by their schools.

The Edmonton event, which is open to people of all ages but is expected to be heavily attended by students, will start in three different places and converge at the Alberta legislature.

The Edmonton Global Strike for Climate Action will also begin at noon with students meeting at Churchill Square and beginning to march at 12:30 p.m.

At the University of Alberta, students are expected to begin the climate-change walkout by leaving classes at 11:30 and meeting in the main quad, according to a Facebook event. They will then march across the High Level Bridge to the legislative grounds.

Downtown at MacEwan University, students will meet at the campus clock tower at noon before marching south.

The main rally at the legislature will begin sometime around 1:30 p.m. and is expected to feature speakers and performers.

“Millions of children and students across the globe have been striking on Fridays to demand action on the climate crisis from all levels of government and civil society,” a statement on the Edmonton Global Strike for Climate Action Facebook event reads.

“The international Fridays for Future movement, sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s one-person protest, has gained widespread support from youth in Canada.”

Greta Thunberg began her climate strikes with weekly sit-ins outside the Swedish legislature last year, and in a few months, kids around the world joined her cause. On Monday, Thunberg delivered a scathing rebuke to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Several retailers and workplaces are closing, at least for the duration of the protests, including Mountain Equipment Co-op, Lush Cosmetics and Bridgehead Coffee in Ottawa.

Three federal party leaders will be marching in climate-change events on Friday. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is marching in Victoria, B.C., while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green party Leader Elizabeth May will both be in Montreal along with Thunberg.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be in Vancouver on Friday and does not have plans to take part in “any climate event,” according to a party spokesperson.

— With files from Mia Rabson, the Canadian Press