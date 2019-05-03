Crowds of Edmonton students march for climate change action

On Friday afternoon, students from schools across Edmonton swarmed downtown streets and marched for government action on climate change.

At 12:30 p.m., students walked out of class and took to the streets, making their way from Churchill Square to the Alberta legislature building.

The movement is part of Climate Justice Edmonton, and protests could be heard from surrounding buildings.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the event was meant to “combat climate change inaction and make youth voices/opinions heard!”

“In light of the result of the Alberta provincial election, we continue to demand all parties leading up to federal election outline their plan for a Green New Deal in Canada and that these policies that are in line with climate science.

“A Green New Deal should provide green jobs, respect Indigenous Sovereignty and ensure a liveable future for our generation,” the group said.

The coordinated “school strikes” were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

One sign read: “There is no Planet B.”

Hundreds of people attending the Climate Change March in #yeg. Students marched from Churchill Square to #ABLeg demonstrating how climate change is affecting everyone. pic.twitter.com/WjD52wB2t1 — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) May 3, 2019

