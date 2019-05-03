Canada
May 3, 2019
Updated: May 3, 2019 4:17 pm

Crowds of Edmonton students march for climate change action

By Jasmine Graf Global News

WATCH ABOVE: "I'm striking, because you brought us here to listen, but you are not acting." Students stood up the moment Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stage at the Canada Youth Summit at Carleton University on Friday, protesting government leaders' including Doug Ford and Jason Kenney's "inactivity" on climate change and Indigenous issues.

On Friday afternoon, students from schools across Edmonton swarmed downtown streets and marched for government action on climate change.

At 12:30 p.m., students walked out of class and took to the streets, making their way from Churchill Square to the Alberta legislature building.

The movement is part of Climate Justice Edmonton, and protests could be heard from surrounding buildings.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the event was meant to “combat climate change inaction and make youth voices/opinions heard!”

“In light of the result of the Alberta provincial election, we continue to demand all parties leading up to federal election outline their plan for a Green New Deal in Canada and that these policies that are in line with climate science.

“A Green New Deal should provide green jobs, respect Indigenous Sovereignty and ensure a liveable future for our generation,” the group said.

The coordinated “school strikes” were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.

One sign read: “There is no Planet B.”

Students demanding action on climate change march in Edmonton and rally at the Alberta legislature on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton students gather at the Alberta legislature on May 3, 2019, demanding government action on climate change.

Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton students gather at the Alberta legislature on May 3, 2019, demanding government action on climate change.

Eric Beck, Global News
Students demanding action on climate change march in Edmonton and rally at the Alberta legislature on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Julien Fournier, Global News
Students demanding action on climate change march in Edmonton and rally at the Alberta legislature on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton students gather at the Alberta legislature on May 3, 2019, demanding government action on climate change.

Eric Beck, Global News

