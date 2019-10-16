Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Green Leader Elizabeth May predicts Canadians will elect a minority government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 5:53 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 5:54 pm
Scheer warns voters against idea of Liberal-NDP coalition
WATCH: Scheer warns voters against idea of Liberal-NDP coalition

Green Leader Elizabeth May says it appears Canadians are about to elect a minority government.

READ MORE: Bloc leader talks projects the party would block, focuses attacks on Tory policies

She says minority Parliaments ensure co-operation between parties and the Greens can play leading roles in implementing environmental policies that fight climate change.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says he won't work with Conservatives, PPC in minority government situation
Federal Election 2019: Singh says he won’t work with Conservatives, PPC in minority government situation

May warns against electing a majority Liberal or Conservative government, saying neither party is truly committed to climate action.

The Greens held two seats when the election was called and are hoping for a breakthrough on Oct. 21 that has eluded them in previous votes.

Trudeau deflects questions about idea of Liberal-NDP coalition
Trudeau deflects questions about idea of Liberal-NDP coalition

May says she’s willing to talk to all parties in the event of a minority situation, but describes New Democrat, Conservative and Liberal environmental policies as road maps for failure.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Elizabeth May says Greens wouldn’t prop up minority government that supports pipelines

May said the Greens’ “Mission: Possible” climate plan includes halting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and cutting Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels over the next decade.

We will bring down a possible minority government over climate emergency: May
We will bring down a possible minority government over climate emergency: May
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaGreen PartyElection CanadaElizabeth MayGreensminority governmentcoalition government
