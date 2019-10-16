Menu

Politics

New Brunswick premier critical of Trudeau comments on abortion services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 5:50 pm
Clinic 554, the only private abortion clinic in New Brunswick, is set to close.
Clinic 554, the only private abortion clinic in New Brunswick, is set to close. Global News

The premier of New Brunswick says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing politics with the issue of abortion services in the province.

The comments from Blaine Higgs come a day after Trudeau promised that a re-elected Liberal government would come to the rescue of an abortion clinic in Fredericton.

READ MORE: Trudeau promises re-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in New Brunswick

Clinic 554 says it could be forced to shut down without provincial funding.

Trudeau said he would sit down with Higgs to remind him his province has an obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions – and of the fact that Ottawa has the power to enforce such requirements under the Canada Health Act.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s only private abortion clinic set to close

But the Tory premier says New Brunswick provides abortion services at hospitals in Bathurst and Moncton and does not fund private clinics – as was the case under the previous Liberal government of Brian Gallant.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs says he makes decisions based on the facts and requirements and not on political pressure from a “prime minister that’s trying to find any way possible to get a vote.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauNew BrunswickFrederictonBlaine HiggsAbortionAbortion Clinic
national skyline national skyline

