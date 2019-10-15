Trudeau promises re-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would come to the rescue of an abortion clinic in Fredericton that could be forced to close its doors without the support of the province.

Trudeau says he would sit down with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to remind him of his province’s obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions – and of the federal government’s ability to enforce such obligations under the Canada Health Act.

Clinic 554, a family practice that also caters to transgender and LGBTQ needs, has become a flashpoint in New Brunswick, where the Progressive Conservative government is refusing to fund surgical abortion procedures at private clinics.

Trudeau began his campaign day in Fredericton, appealing to older voters by pitching a re-elected Liberal government as the best way to ensure all Canadians have access to a family doctor.

He says the Liberals would also improve access to mental health services and home care for the elderly, and establish a pharmacare program to provide cost-effective access to critical medications.

Trudeau, whose party swept the region in 2015, is widely expected to lose seats this time around, so he’ll spend the day shoring up Liberal support in New Brunswick before closing it out with a rally in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.