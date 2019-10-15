Menu

Politics

Trudeau promises re-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 9:13 am
Updated October 15, 2019 9:14 am
New Brunswick’s only private abortion clinic set to close
WATCH: The only private abortion clinic in New Brunswick has announced it is closing due to financial instability. Megan Yamoah brings us that story.

Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would come to the rescue of an abortion clinic in Fredericton that could be forced to close its doors without the support of the province.

Trudeau says he would sit down with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to remind him of his province’s obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions – and of the federal government’s ability to enforce such obligations under the Canada Health Act.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s only private abortion clinic set to close

Clinic 554, a family practice that also caters to transgender and LGBTQ needs, has become a flashpoint in New Brunswick, where the Progressive Conservative government is refusing to fund surgical abortion procedures at private clinics.

Trudeau began his campaign day in Fredericton, appealing to older voters by pitching a re-elected Liberal government as the best way to ensure all Canadians have access to a family doctor.

He says the Liberals would also improve access to mental health services and home care for the elderly, and establish a pharmacare program to provide cost-effective access to critical medications.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says progressive opposition was ‘unable to stop’ Harper cuts
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says progressive opposition was 'unable to stop' Harper cuts

Trudeau, whose party swept the region in 2015, is widely expected to lose seats this time around, so he’ll spend the day shoring up Liberal support in New Brunswick before closing it out with a rally in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau Federal Election Federal election 2019 canada election Decision Canada LGBTQ Health Care canada election 2019 Elections Canada Election Canada Blaine Higgs Abortion Abortion Rights Clinic 554 Abortion in New Brunswick
