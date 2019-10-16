Flu vaccine distributed to doctors as 2 children in Guelph area confirmed to have virus

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says two confirmed cases of the flu in children have already been reported locally.
Officials are urging the community to get the flu shot as soon as possible.
READ MORE: Ontario could face ‘very difficult’ flu season, health minister warns
“Children under five, adults 65 and older and pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions should get their flu shot now,” Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Public Health, said in a statement.
The vaccine is being distributed to physicians now, but pharmacies won’t receive it from the Ministry of Health until November.
Public Health said the shot is safe and one of the most effective ways to avoid getting the flu. There is also a stronger vaccine for people over 65-years-old, but it will not be available in pharmacies.
“If you are age 65 or older, contact your family doctor or come to a Public Health clinic to receive the high dose senior’s vaccine,” Dr. Mercer said.
The most common flu symptoms are fever and cough, but headache, chills, sore throat, and muscle pain are also common.
READ MORE: Influenza vaccines might arrive after flu season starts in Ottawa, officials say
The flu is spread directly from one person to another when infected people cough or sneeze. It can also be spread when a person touches surfaces that are infected with the virus.
The symptoms associated with the flu range from unpleasant to very serious. For those who become infected with the flu, most will spend a week or more at home recovering.
COMMENTS