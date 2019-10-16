Menu

Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in Canadian federal election

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:21 pm
U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill Wednesday, June 29, 2016 in Ottawa. .
U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill Wednesday, June 29, 2016 in Ottawa. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Former U.S. president Barack Obama has put his support behind Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to continue as Canada’s prime minister.

Obama tweeted his endorsement on Wednesday afternoon.

“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change,” Obama wrote.

“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

