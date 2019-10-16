Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in Canadian federal election

Former U.S. president Barack Obama has put his support behind Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to continue as Canada’s prime minister.
Obama tweeted his endorsement on Wednesday afternoon.
“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change,” Obama wrote.
“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term.”
