Céline Dion performed at Ottawa show despite lingering virus

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion‘s voice quivered on Tuesday as the pop singer returned to the stage in Ottawa while still battling the lingering effects of a throat virus.

The Quebec superstar’s Courage World Tour rolled into the nation’s capital for two shows — the second one is tonight.

It marked Dion’s first concert since doctor’s orders forced her to delay a number of Canadian tour dates.

Dion acknowledged early in her performance that she was struggling to hit some of the notes.

READ MORE: Céline Dion postpones two additional Montreal shows

But she thanked the audience for their energy and support in spite of a few vocal hurdles.

Several weeks ago, Dion postponed six shows in Montreal as she dealt with the virus. Some of those dates moved to November while others were bumped to next February.

Story continues below advertisement

Backstage at the Ottawa show, a video posted to Dion’s Facebook showed the singer fist-bumping her crew as she prepared to start the concert.

Once she hit the stage, Dion acknowledged she wasn’t living up to her own expectations.

READ MORE: Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows

“I’m struggling right now,” Dion told the audience in footage posted by fans on social media.

“I really do appreciate so much your energy and I feel your love so much.”

Dion will release her 12th English-language album on Nov. 15.