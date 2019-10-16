Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Céline Dion performed at Ottawa show despite lingering virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 2:02 pm
Singer Céline Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Celine Dion's voice quivered on Tuesday as the pop singer returned to the stage in Ottawa while still battling the lingering effects of a throat virus. The Quebec superstar's Courage World Tour rolled into the nation's capital for two shows, the second one is tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.
Singer Céline Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Celine Dion's voice quivered on Tuesday as the pop singer returned to the stage in Ottawa while still battling the lingering effects of a throat virus. The Quebec superstar's Courage World Tour rolled into the nation's capital for two shows, the second one is tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

Céline Dion‘s voice quivered on Tuesday as the pop singer returned to the stage in Ottawa while still battling the lingering effects of a throat virus.

The Quebec superstar’s Courage World Tour rolled into the nation’s capital for two shows — the second one is tonight.

It marked Dion’s first concert since doctor’s orders forced her to delay a number of Canadian tour dates.

Dion acknowledged early in her performance that she was struggling to hit some of the notes.

READ MORE: Céline Dion postpones two additional Montreal shows

But she thanked the audience for their energy and support in spite of a few vocal hurdles.

Several weeks ago, Dion postponed six shows in Montreal as she dealt with the virus. Some of those dates moved to November while others were bumped to next February.

Story continues below advertisement

Backstage at the Ottawa show, a video posted to Dion’s Facebook showed the singer fist-bumping her crew as she prepared to start the concert.

Once she hit the stage, Dion acknowledged she wasn’t living up to her own expectations.

READ MORE: Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows

“I’m struggling right now,” Dion told the audience in footage posted by fans on social media.

“I really do appreciate so much your energy and I feel your love so much.”

Dion will release her 12th English-language album on Nov. 15.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
QuebecOttawaCeline DionCourage World Tourthroat virus
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.