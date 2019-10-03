Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Céline Dion postpones two additional Montreal shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 3:38 pm
Celine Dion is shown at a charity event on July 16, 2014 in Montreal.
Celine Dion is shown at a charity event on July 16, 2014 in Montreal. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Céline Dion is postponing two more shows in Montreal due to a throat virus.

The Quebec pop superstar made the announcement on her Facebook page, along with a video in which she apologized to the city and her fans.

The post says the Friday and Saturday performances at Montreal’s Bell Centre for the ‘Courage World Tour’ have been rescheduled to Feb. 18 and 19, 2020.

Last week Dion announced she had to postpone four separate Montreal performances as per her doctor’s request. She was ordered to take a week off to rest and recover from the illness.

READ MORE: Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows

In the newly posted video, she said that she was “really looking forward to Montreal,” and thought she’d be better by now.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that “the voice is still not there yet.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Celine DionBell CentrecourageCeline Dion 2019Celine Dion CourageCourage tourceline dion cancellationsceline dion healthCeline Dion MontrealCeline Dion Bell CentreCeline Dion health updateCeline Dion illnessCeline Dion postpones tourCeline Dion rescheduled datesIs Celine Dion OK
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.