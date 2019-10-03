Céline Dion postpones two additional Montreal shows

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion is postponing two more shows in Montreal due to a throat virus.

The Quebec pop superstar made the announcement on her Facebook page, along with a video in which she apologized to the city and her fans.

The post says the Friday and Saturday performances at Montreal’s Bell Centre for the ‘Courage World Tour’ have been rescheduled to Feb. 18 and 19, 2020.

Last week Dion announced she had to postpone four separate Montreal performances as per her doctor’s request. She was ordered to take a week off to rest and recover from the illness.

In the newly posted video, she said that she was “really looking forward to Montreal,” and thought she’d be better by now.

She added that “the voice is still not there yet.”