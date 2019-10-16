Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Supporters say woman dragged under van in Vancouver’s DTES will need lifetime to heal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:31 pm
Supporters say Desiree Evancio will face a lifetime of recovery after being dragged under a van in the Downtown Eastside. .
Supporters say Desiree Evancio will face a lifetime of recovery after being dragged under a van in the Downtown Eastside. . GoFundMe

A woman who was struck by a van and dragged for up to seven blocks on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will need up to a year in hospital and a lifetime of recovery, according to friends and family.

Desiree Evancio was hit around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Hastings Street between Columbia and Jackson streets. Police believe the American driver may have been impaired.

Evancio’s sister Ashley Danh told Global News the 24-year-old was undergoing her fourth surgery on Wednesday, an eight to 10 hour procedure to reconstruct her face.

According to a GoFundMe for Evancio, she had moved to Vancouver from Ontario.

READ MORE: Woman dragged for several blocks under vehicle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Supporters say she remains in “very critical condition” in Vancouver General Hospital and will require multiple additional surgeries.

Story continues below advertisement
Woman dragged for blocks by vehicle in Downtown Eastside
Woman dragged for blocks by vehicle in Downtown Eastside

“Bone and tissue needs to be cut and taken from her leg and formed in replace of her cheek bone,” wrote Danh wrote in the GoFundMe.

“Her jaw, currently broken in three places will have a plate inserted to realign it. The list will go on.”

READ MORE: Video shows car speed across Vancouver bike lane, flip, injuring 4 people

Dahn said her sister lost an eye and will also likely need a prosthetic, and that she will have little to no mobility in her right arm and left leg.

Supporters have set a $1 million goal on the fundraiser out of concern the U.S. driver’s insurance may not cover her life-long medical and rehabilitation needs.

“US insurance policies can be as low as 20,000 dollars,” wrote Dahn.

“We are going to investigate and find out what his insurance if any covers but the likelihood is poor that we will receive enough endurance money to cover the many years of rehabilitation Desiree will need.”

READ MORE: 33-year-old man struck and killed in East Vancouver rush hour traffic

According to Vancouver police, the driver was arrested after the crash but has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Hastings Street has a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit for the Downtown Eastside, which begins at Jackson Street.

However, residents and advocates for the area admit jaywalking is a problem in the neighbourhood.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Impaired DrivingGoFundMeDTESdesiree evanciodtes draggingvancouver woman draggedwoman dragged downtown eastsidewoman dragged drunk driverwoman dragged dtes
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.