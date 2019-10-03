33-year-old man struck and killed in East Vancouver rush hour traffic

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed in rush-hour traffic in East Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police said it happened on East 49th Avenue near Tyne Street around 6 p.m.

According to police, it appears the man ran into the street, where he was struck by a Suzuki station wagon.

Witnesses attempted to provide emergency medical help, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old driver of the Suzuki stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, said investigators.

The incident marks Vancouver’s sixth pedestrian death in 2019.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Vancouver police.