Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after a collision between a car and a pedestrian claimed the life of a 38-year-old Vancouver man Saturday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., a pedestrian was walking north across East 57 Avenue near Prince Edward Street, when a grey Honda Civic driving west on East 57th Avenue struck the pedestrian.

A witness tells Global News the impact sent the pedestrian flying into the air.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

East 57th Avenue will be closed in both directions between Fraser Street and St. George Street for several more hours.

Anyone with information about this collision, including dash-cam video, is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.