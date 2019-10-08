Menu

Car flips over Hornby St. separated bike lane in downtown Vancouver, 4 people injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 3:43 pm
Dramatic car crash in downtown Vancouver sends multiple people to hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in downtown Vancouver. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Vancouver police are investigating a single-vehicle crash the left a car flipped upside down and four people in hospital.

According to police, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the federal immigration office at 1148 Hornby Street.

READ MORE: Man steals RCMP cruiser from Richmond hospital, crashes into 3 other vehicles: police

Sonny Athwal, who was leaving his doctor’s office right after the crash, described the scene as “very shocking.”

“I noticed the vehicle and all the emergency responders out there and a vehicle upside down in front of the government building,” he said.

First responders attend to people injured in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
First responders attend to people injured in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Sonny Athwal

The vehicle managed to cross a separated bike lane and strike four pedestrians. Police said two occupants of the vehicle were also injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the injuries as serious, but not life threatening.

Police said Hornby Street and the bike lane were both closed for several hours for collision investigators to assess the scene.

