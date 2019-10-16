‘Archaeological’ human bones found in northern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains found near Cauchon Lake, southeast of Thompson, have been determined to be “archaeological in nature.”

Thompson RCMP said a group of hunters found multiple human bones in a remote area on the morning of Oct. 2, and police started an investigation.

RCMP are currently working with the province’s Historic Resources Branch and local First Nations to give the bones a proper burial.

Thompson #rcmpmb responded to Oct. 2 report of found human bones near Cauchon Lake, situated 90km SE of Thompson. A group of hunters located multiple bones which were discovered to be archaeological in nature. Historic Resources Branch in process of repatriating the bones. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 16, 2019

1:14 Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains

Story continues below advertisement