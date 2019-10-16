Menu

‘Archaeological’ human bones found in northern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:39 am
.
. Global News File

Human remains found near Cauchon Lake, southeast of Thompson, have been determined to be “archaeological in nature.”

Thompson RCMP said a group of hunters found multiple human bones in a remote area on the morning of Oct. 2, and police started an investigation.

READ MORE: Human remains found near The Pas: RCMP

RCMP are currently working with the province’s Historic Resources Branch and local First Nations to give the bones a proper burial.

Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains
