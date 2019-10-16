‘Archaeological’ human bones found in northern Manitoba

Human remains found near Cauchon Lake, southeast of Thompson, have been determined to be “archaeological in nature.”
Thompson RCMP said a group of hunters found multiple human bones in a remote area on the morning of Oct. 2, and police started an investigation.
RCMP are currently working with the province’s Historic Resources Branch and local First Nations to give the bones a proper burial.
