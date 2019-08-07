Human remains found near The Pas: RCMP

An investigation is underway in The Pas, Man., after local RCMP found possible human remains near the University College of the North campus.

Police said the identity of the remains, which were discovered Tuesday night, is currently unknown.

The Pas RCMP, along with major crime services, forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate.

