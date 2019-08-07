Canada
Human remains found near The Pas: RCMP

The Pas RCMP is investigating after human remains were found in the town on Tuesday night.

An investigation is underway in The Pas, Man., after local RCMP found possible human remains near the University College of the North campus.

Police said the identity of the remains, which were discovered Tuesday night, is currently unknown.

The Pas RCMP, along with major crime services, forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate.

