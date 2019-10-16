Menu

Canada

New community centre to be named after London East Lions Club

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 16, 2019 8:10 am
The City of London has settled on a name for its new East London community centre.
The City of London has settled on a name for a community centre that’s coming to the city’s east end.

On Tuesday, city councillors approved a motion to name the forthcoming East London facility the East Lions Community Centre.

The name comes after a meeting last week seeking public feedback and an outreach effort from Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis, who represents the area where the community centre is being built.

“Over the last month and a half, I’ve done community engagement with residents online, in person at a town hall [and] at numerous community events in and around the ward,” Lewis said, adding that he spoke with nearly 500 Londoners on the matter.

“East Lions Community Centre is the name that the community has settled on, that they want for the city.”

The London East Lions Club has a long history in the city.

According to Lewis, the group was first chartered as a club in 1951. Soon after, it purchased a plot of land that would become known as East Lions Park.

“Without the vision, the commitment to community-building and the ongoing efforts of the East Lions Club, we would not have the land today that this community centre is being built on,” he said.

The East Lions Community Centre is slated to open in early 2020.

