London’s newest $55-million community centre will have it all

Whether you want to work up a sweat, try something new, or are simply looking for a place to relax, the new Bostwick Community Centre has something for you.

The centre — located at 501 Southdale Rd. — has been created through a partnership with the city of London, the YMCA and the London Public library.

“The facility has a lot of open space where people can interact, which helps break down barriers between people and help our society come closer together,” said chief executive of the YMCA for Western Ontario, Andrew Lockie.

“The open space is a deliberate choice we made to allow people to see and interact with each other on a continuous basis.”

The facility includes multi-purpose rooms, an indoor pool and gymnasium and a double pad ice arena. There will also be a YMCA fitness centre and a London Public library branch.

“The great thing about this partnership is that they’re not only doing this in the context of the YMCA, but they’re also doing that while at the library or at hockey practice,” said Lockie.

The chair of the library’s board, Stuart Clark says having a partnership like this is greater than the sum of its parts.

“I like to call it one-stop-shopping, where people can come to one place to sign out their books, go swimming, and also attend the YMCA,” said Clark.

“One of the things we found when we opened Stoney Creek Community Centre is that we have people coming in and telling us how much they love the community centre as a whole,” he said.

The total cost of the new facility is $55 million, split three ways between the city, the YMCA and the library. It is also the largest-ever municipal building investment in the city.

For those who want to get a feel of the facility before it opens, there is a community barbecue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the official grand opening for the Bostwick Community Centre is on Nov. 10.

