Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Harris and Sayles named CFL top performers of the week

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers grabbed two of the three nods for the CFL’s top performers of the week.

Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris and defensive back Marcus Sayles were both recognized for their efforts in helping the Bombers end their three-game losing streak.

Harris was chosen as the second star of the week after a season-best 166 yards rushing in their 35-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday. Harris had a 16-yard touchdown run, one of his six rushes of 10 or more yards.

In his quest for a third-consecutive rushing title, Harris leads the league with 1,261 yards rushing. That’s 264 yards more than the league’s second-leading rusher, CJ Gable of the Edmonton Eskimos.

It’s the fourth time this season Harris has been voted player of the week.

Sayles is the third top performer of the week after recording his first career multi-interception game. He finished the game with two interceptions, three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass knockdown. Sayles now has three interceptions for the season to match the mark he set during his rookie campaign in 2018.

Toronto Argonauts receiver SJ Green was named the top performer of the week after he recorded a season-high 170 yards receiving to surpass the 10,000-yard mark for his career.

The Bombers next see action on Saturday, when they travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders.

