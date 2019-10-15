Sex offender who broke into victim’s home back on Winnipeg streets

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning Winnipeggers about a recently released high-risk sex offender expected to live in the city.

Justin David Levasseur – also known as Jay Levasseur, Norman Levasseur, and J Star – was released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday, after serving time in connection with a 2013 incident.

Levasseur was convicted of breaking into a woman’s house and sexually assaulting and choking her while her two children were asleep in the next room, police said.

He received a five-year sentence.

Since his release, Levasseur is subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition and parole until Nov. 23. His parole conditions include a ban on drugs and alcohol, as well as a daily curfew. He’s also banned from using the Internet or visiting a licensed premise.

Police said although he has participated in some treatment programs in the past, Levasseur is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner, and that females are at risk of sexual violence.

Levasseur is described as 5’6″, 169 lbs, with black eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo on his shoulder that says “JAY”, the letter “J” on his neck, the initials “JV” on his left hand, the name “LEVASSEUR” on his left forearm, as well as tattoos of a buffalo skull/headdress and a star.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

