Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sex offender who broke into victim’s home back on Winnipeg streets

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 5:26 pm
.
. Winnipeg Police Service

Police are warning Winnipeggers about a recently released high-risk sex offender expected to live in the city.

Justin David Levasseur – also known as Jay Levasseur, Norman Levasseur, and J Star – was released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday, after serving time in connection with a 2013 incident.

Levasseur was convicted of breaking into a woman’s house and sexually assaulting and choking her while her two children were asleep in the next room, police said.

He received a five-year sentence.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

Since his release, Levasseur is subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition and parole until Nov. 23. His parole conditions include a ban on drugs and alcohol, as well as a daily curfew. He’s also banned from using the Internet or visiting a licensed premise.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said although he has participated in some treatment programs in the past, Levasseur is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner, and that females are at risk of sexual violence.

Levasseur is described as 5’6″, 169 lbs, with black eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo on his shoulder that says “JAY”, the letter “J” on his neck, the initials “JV” on his left hand, the name “LEVASSEUR” on his left forearm, as well as tattoos of a buffalo skull/headdress and a star.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth
Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg policeSex Offenderhigh risk sex offenderStony Mountain Institution
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.