Flood at Regina's Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe.

Regina’s newest movie theatre experienced flooding on Monday, not even two weeks after opening its doors.

Landmark Cinemas confirmed the flood, saying it was caused by a broken pipe.

“This was an unfortunate incident and we apologize to guests whose experience was disrupted on Monday,” Landmark Cinemas said in a statement.

“Fortunately this was a freshwater pipe, the water was shut off quickly and the building was reopened in time for the late evening shows. We would like to thank our cast and management, as well as our clean-up crew, for helping us resume operations so quickly.”

The movie theatre, located in the city’s east end, opened to the public on Oct. 4.

It’s Regina’s first Landmark establishment, priding themselves as “the ultimate in sight, sound & comfort.”