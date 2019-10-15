Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Flood at Regina’s Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:48 pm
Flood at Regina's Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe.
Flood at Regina's Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe. Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News

Regina’s newest movie theatre experienced flooding on Monday, not even two weeks after opening its doors.

Landmark Cinemas confirmed the flood, saying it was caused by a broken pipe.

READ MORE: Landmark Cinemas opens its 1st theatre in Regina

“This was an unfortunate incident and we apologize to guests whose experience was disrupted on Monday,” Landmark Cinemas said in a statement.

“Fortunately this was a freshwater pipe, the water was shut off quickly and the building was reopened in time for the late evening shows. We would like to thank our cast and management, as well as our clean-up crew, for helping us resume operations so quickly.”

READ MORE: Reclining seats coming to Regina Cineplex theatre

The movie theatre, located in the city’s east end, opened to the public on Oct. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s Regina’s first Landmark establishment, priding themselves as “the ultimate in sight, sound & comfort.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FloodingMoviesCinemaGrand OpeningMovie TheatreLandmark CinemasBlock BustersRegina's East End
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.