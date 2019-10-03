Landmark Cinemas opens its 1st theatre in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s very first Landmark Cinemas movie theatre has officially opened in the city’s east end, and films start showing to the public on Oct. 4.

“We believe that any city this size with only one operator – a lot more can be brought to the market with more competition,” said Bill Walker, president and CEO of Landmark Cinemas.

“We’re really excited to have our first opening in the market, and to bring the landmark experience to the community.”

The chain calls itself “the ultimate in sight, sound & comfort,” and the new theatre will have recliner seats, laser projection, 7.1 Dolby sound, and premium auditoriums will have a Dolby Atmos sound system with an upgraded projector.

Landmark Cinemas and it’s area’s developer have a good relationship, making its location within the city one that made sense.

“We’re happy to enter this side of the city which we believe is going to be the right area and is certainly growing,” Walker said.

Sensory adaptive experiences are available including adaptations for the hearing and visually impaired, according to Walker, as well as for people with sensory sensitivities.

“It gives them an opportunity to still stay engaged in the movie-going experience and share that with their loved ones and friends just like any other customer.”

Walker said the experience for movie lovers is what sets them apart from the competition.

“It’s all about the movie lover, personal comfort, personal space, the best on-screen presentation, all with reserved seating.”

Landmark Cinemas’ theatre is located at 2064 Aurora Blvd. Find movie showtimes here.