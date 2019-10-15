Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

57-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Bracebridge: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 1:41 pm
OPP are investigating after a 57-year-old died following a single-vehicle crash in Bracebridge.
OPP are investigating after a 57-year-old died following a single-vehicle crash in Bracebridge. Global News

A 57-year-old person has died after hitting a tree with a vehicle in Bracebridge on Tuesday morning, according to OPP.

Police and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision at 7:35 a.m. on Peterson Road, OPP say.

READ MORE: 3 injured following ATV crash in Amaranth: OPP

According to officers, a nearby resident was awoken by the sound of the vehicle striking a tree and called for help.

The driver, a 57-year-old from Bracebridge, was found unresponsive in the vehicle, and life-saving efforts weren’t successful, police say.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Severn, OPP say

Peterson Road is closed in the area of Uffington Road while police investigate.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
bracebridgeBracebridge OPPBracebridge newsBracebridge collisionBracebridge crashBracebridge fatal collisionBracebridge fatal crashBracebridge single-vehicle crashPeterson RoadPeterson Road crashPeterson Road traffic
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.