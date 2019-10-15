57-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Bracebridge: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old person has died after hitting a tree with a vehicle in Bracebridge on Tuesday morning, according to OPP.

Police and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision at 7:35 a.m. on Peterson Road, OPP say.

According to officers, a nearby resident was awoken by the sound of the vehicle striking a tree and called for help.

The driver, a 57-year-old from Bracebridge, was found unresponsive in the vehicle, and life-saving efforts weren’t successful, police say.

Peterson Road is closed in the area of Uffington Road while police investigate.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

