Sports

Kitchener Rangers record pair of wins over long weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:33 am
Updated October 15, 2019 11:35 am
WATCH ABOVE: Rangers news and highlights

The Kitchener Rangers celebrated the long weekend with a pair of wins at the Aud.

The team hosted the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday in a matinee affair and came away with a 7-3 win.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers lose 4-3 to Owen Sound in shootout

Liam Hawel recorded a hat trick while Mike Petizian, Ryan Stepien, Ville Ottavainen and Greg Meireles also managed to light the lamp.

Owen Gihula, Blake Murray and Chase Stillman countered for Sudbury.

Jacob Ingham made 39 saves to record the victory.

On Friday night, the Windsor Spitfires were in Kitchener, with the Rangers knocking off their guests 3-1.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers record pair of wins over weekend

Hawel, Riley Damiani and Jesse Fishman scored for Kitchener, the latter recording his first OHL marker.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean-Luc Foudy was the lone goal-scorer for Sudbury.

Ingham made 26 stops for Kitchener.

 

TAGS
kitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresKitchener Rangers highlightsKitchener Rangers newsOHL highlightsKitchener Rangers resultsKitchener Rangers sudbury wolvesSubury wolves
