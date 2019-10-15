Kitchener Rangers record pair of wins over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers celebrated the long weekend with a pair of wins at the Aud.

The team hosted the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday in a matinee affair and came away with a 7-3 win.

Liam Hawel recorded a hat trick while Mike Petizian, Ryan Stepien, Ville Ottavainen and Greg Meireles also managed to light the lamp.

Owen Gihula, Blake Murray and Chase Stillman countered for Sudbury.

Jacob Ingham made 39 saves to record the victory.

On Friday night, the Windsor Spitfires were in Kitchener, with the Rangers knocking off their guests 3-1.

Hawel, Riley Damiani and Jesse Fishman scored for Kitchener, the latter recording his first OHL marker.

Jean-Luc Foudy was the lone goal-scorer for Sudbury.

Ingham made 26 stops for Kitchener.