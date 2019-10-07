Menu

Kitchener Rangers record pair of wins over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 11:15 am
WATCH ABOVE: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

The Kitchener Rangers got back on track over the weekend with a pair of wins in the comfortable confines of the Aud.

On Sunday, they played host to the Ottawa 67s and narrowly edged their guests by a score of 4-3.

Mike Petizian opened the scoring for Kitchener at the 6-minute mark of the first period but Ottawa countered with goals from Austen Keating, Jack Quinn and Mitchell Hoelscher over the next seven minutes.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers drop pair over weekend on northern road swing

Francesco Pinelli would score at the 17:31 minute mark for the Rangers to put a cap on a hectic opening frame.

Jonathan Yantsis and Donovan Sebrango scored for the home side in the second period to help Kitchener to victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacob Ingham made 35 saves to record the victory.

The Owen Sound Attack paid a visit to the Aud on Friday night with the Rangers coming out on top 6-4.

OHL Roundup: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Riley Damiani led the way with a hat trick while Pinelli, Ryan Stepien, and Greg Meireles also scored for Kitchener.

Deni Goure, Kaleb Pearson, Daylon Groulx and Barret Kirwin found the back of the net for the Attack.

Ingham made 37 saves to record the win.

