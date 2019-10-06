OHL Roundup: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Tag Bertuzzi tied the game on a power play late in the third, then scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jan Jenik also scored for Hamilton (2-5-0) and Arthur Kaliyev picked up two assists.

Zayde Wismon had both goals for the Frontenacs (0-4-2).

Bulldogs goaltender Zachary Roy made 27 saves. Kingston’s Brendan Bonello stopped 35 shots.

RANGERS 4 67’S 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Donovan Sebrango chipped in the winning goal 14:01 of the second period, and the Rangers (3-1-2) rallied from three goals down to defeat Ottawa (4-3-0).

STEELHEADS 4 SPITFIRES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — James Hardie scored twice and Thomas Harley and Cole Schwindt had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Steelheads (2-4-0) over Windsor (4-2-1).

PETES 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored the winning goal on a penalty shot in the second period, and Peterborough (4-2-0) went on to defeat the Greyhounds (4-2-0).

STORM 5 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Keegan Stevenson scored one goal and set up two more and Owen Bennett made 25 saves as Guelph (2-1-2) kept the Sting (0-5-0) winless on the season.

GENERALS 4 SPIRIT 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel scored twice, including the winner on a power play midway through the third period, and the Generals (7-0-0) stayed undefeated on the season with a win over Saginaw (4-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.

