Kitchener Rangers lose 4-3 to Owen Sound in shootout

The Kitchener Rangers were edged out by the Owen Sound Attack in a shootout on Wednesday night, suffering a 4-3 loss to the home team.

Aidan Dudas opened the scoring for Owen Sound late in the first frame, earning a goal on a two-man advantage for the Attack.

It took over 20 minutes before Kitchener would answer as newcomer Liam Hawel scored at the 16:35 mark of the second period.

The Rangers gained the advantage early in the third on goals by Jonathan Yantsis and Ryan Stepien, but they were unable to hang on.

Kirill Nizhnikov would score soon after Stepien, and with less than a minute to play, Sergey Popov would tie things up.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in overtime, forcing a shootout.

Dudas would prove to be the hero for Owen Sound, scoring the decisive marker on the fifth round of the shootout to give Owen Sound the win.