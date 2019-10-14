Menu

Canada

Margaret Atwood wins Booker Prize for second time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 5:09 pm
Updated October 14, 2019 5:15 pm
Canadian author Margaret Atwood speaks during a press conference at the British Library to launch her new book 'The Testaments' in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Canadian author Margaret Atwood speaks during a press conference at the British Library to launch her new book 'The Testaments' in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Canadian literary star Margaret Atwood has won the Booker Prize for the second time, but is sharing it this time with British author Bernardine Evaristo.

READ MORE: Margaret Atwood’s sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Booker Prize longlist

In an unusual move, the Booker Prize jury awarded the prize jointly to Atwood and Evaristo at a ceremony Monday night.

Atwood won the award for “The Testaments,” her blockbuster follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while Evaristo won for “Girl, Woman, Other.”

Fans line up for unveiling of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel
Fans line up for unveiling of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel

The Booker is considered one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world and comes with a 50,000-pound (CAD$83,500) prize.

Atwood previously won in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin.”

The Handmaid’s Tale got ‘closer to reality,’ says author Margaret Atwood
The Handmaid’s Tale got ‘closer to reality,’ says author Margaret Atwood

Industry insiders predict “The Testaments” will be one of the year’s bestsellers. The long-awaited sequel is equal parts political thriller and allegory, set in a world in which women are subjugated as properties of the state.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
BooksMargaret AtwoodBooker Prize
