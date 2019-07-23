Canadian Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is a contender again for the coveted fiction trophy.

Atwood won in 2000 for The Blind Assassin and is nominated for The Testaments, a follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale.

British novelist Salman Rushdie, who won in 1981 for Midnight’s Children, makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, Quichotte.

The eight women and five men on the list announced Wednesday include Britain’s Max Porter for “Lanny”; Nigerian-British writer OyinkThe Handmaid’s Talean Braithwaite for “My Sister, the Serial Killer”; British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World; and Lucy Ellmann, the only American finalist, for Ducks, Newburyport.

Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound (C$88,000) prize is open to English-language authors from around the world.

Six finalists will be announced Sept. 3, with the winner revealed Oct. 14.