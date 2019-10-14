Numbers show 25% increase in advance voting over 2015: Elections Canada

Send this page to someone via email

New numbers provided by Elections Canada say voter turnout during the first two days of advanced polling is up 25 per cent over numbers recorded during the same period in 2015.

According to Elections Canada, preliminary figures show approximately two million people cast their ballots across Canada on Friday and Saturday.

During the 2015 election 1.6 million Canadians cast their ballots during the first two days.

Over the four-day early voting period during the previous election, a total of 3.65 million Canadians voted, representing 20.8 per cent of all votes cast.

In a statement emailed to Global News, Elections Canada spokeswoman Diane Benson said this year’s increase shows that “more Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots.”

While the increase is large, Elections Canada says the figure does not include those who voted in local offices, on campus, in additional service points or by special ballot.

It also does not include the number of voters who cast their ballot on Sunday. The agency says that number, as well as national totals and riding-by-riding-totals will be available later this week.

Advance voting began on Friday, and those still interested in casting their ballot early have until Monday at 9 p.m. to do so.

Voters can find out the location of advance polling stations by looking at their voter identification cards, the Elections Canada website or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

In order to vote, individuals must prove their identity and address.

For more information on when, where and how to vote, Global News has created this handy voters guide.

Canada’s federal election will take place on Oct. 21.

–With files from Simon Little