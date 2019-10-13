Calgary police investigate possible early morning shooting downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting in the city’s downtown core on Sunday morning.

According to officials, police responded to a call shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the area 8 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest for reports of a shooting following an altercation.

Police said they found shell casings in the area, but so far there are no injuries or suspects in the incident.

Officials with Calgary Police also said officers have not found any damage to property in the area.

