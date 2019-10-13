Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate possible early morning shooting downtown

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 9:23 am
Calgary Police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired following an altercation. .
Calgary Police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired following an altercation. . Josh Ritchie / Global News

Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting in the city’s downtown core on Sunday morning.

According to officials, police responded to a call shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the area 8 Street and 5 Avenue Southwest for reports of a shooting following an altercation.

READ MORE: Bullets fired between suspects hit Mr. Sub in southwest Calgary: police

Police said they found shell casings in the area, but so far there are no injuries or suspects in the incident.

Officials with Calgary Police also said officers have not found any damage to property in the area.

Reports of armed men led to officer-involved shooting, manhunt in Calgary
Reports of armed men led to officer-involved shooting, manhunt in Calgary
