Crime

Woman critically injured, 2 seriously injured following stabbing in Brampton

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 12:11 pm
Peel police say three people have been stabbed outside a business in Brampton, with a woman in critical.
Peel police say three people have been stabbed outside a business in Brampton, with a woman in critical. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three people are injured, with one in critical condition, following a midday stabbing in Brampton.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to the area of Main and Queen streets.

Police said the three victims were found with stab wounds in front of a business.

READ MORE: Mother and son murdered at Brampton home, father later found dead, Peel police say

According to investigators, a woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a second man was rush to a local hospital in serious condition.

There’s currently no information on the relationship between the victims and suspect, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

TAGS
CrimeStabbingpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimeBrampton StabbingPeel crimeMain st and Queen St
