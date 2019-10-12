Woman critically injured, 2 seriously injured following stabbing in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three people are injured, with one in critical condition, following a midday stabbing in Brampton.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to the area of Main and Queen streets.

Police said the three victims were found with stab wounds in front of a business.

According to investigators, a woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a second man was rush to a local hospital in serious condition.

There’s currently no information on the relationship between the victims and suspect, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

– Woman heading to trauma centre is in life-threatening condition.

– Man heading to trauma centre is in serious condition.

– Man heading to local hospital is in serious condition.

– Still waiting on suspect information. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 12, 2019

