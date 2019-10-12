Menu

Crime

2 seriously injured following double shooting inside gas station near Yorkdale Mall

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 10:53 am
Toronto police say two men were shot inside a gas station near Yorkdale Mall Friday night. .
Toronto police say two men were shot inside a gas station near Yorkdale Mall Friday night. . John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say two men have been seriously injured following a double shooting inside a gas station in the city’s north end.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. on Friday to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Belle Cresent, just west of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told media at the scene that two men in their 20s were found with serious gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

Investigators said they’re looking for a male suspect who fled in a vehicle and offered no further description.

Davis said the victims were targeted and that officers will be going through surveillance footage to locate the suspect. However, police said they can’t confirm if this was gang related.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

Video shows people running inside Yorkdale following a shooting
Video shows people running inside Yorkdale following a shooting
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.