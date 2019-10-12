2 seriously injured following double shooting inside gas station near Yorkdale Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men have been seriously injured following a double shooting inside a gas station in the city’s north end.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. on Friday to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Belle Cresent, just west of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told media at the scene that two men in their 20s were found with serious gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said they’re looking for a male suspect who fled in a vehicle and offered no further description.

Davis said the victims were targeted and that officers will be going through surveillance footage to locate the suspect. However, police said they can’t confirm if this was gang related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

