Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 7:45 am
Toronto police are investigating after they say a man was injured by gunfire on Thursday night in Scarborough.
Toronto police are investigating after they say a man was injured by gunfire on Thursday night in Scarborough. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Police tweeted just before 11:30 p.m. that officers were called to Rushley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East for reports that eight to 10 shots were heard by callers.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, however there is no word on a suspect description.

TAGS
CrimeToronto PoliceScarboroughToronto shootingscarborough shootingLawrence AvenueScarborough crimerushley driveman shot Scarborough
