Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Police tweeted just before 11:30 p.m. that officers were called to Rushley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East for reports that eight to 10 shots were heard by callers.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, however there is no word on a suspect description.

