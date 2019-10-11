Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough on Thursday night.
Police tweeted just before 11:30 p.m. that officers were called to Rushley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East for reports that eight to 10 shots were heard by callers.
Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, however there is no word on a suspect description.
