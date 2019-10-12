The cleanup begins: Power slowly being restored, Manitobans begin to dig out after record-breaking snowstorm

It was a record-breaker.
A total of 150,000 Manitoba homes and businesses lost power at some point Friday as a Colorado low slammed into the province – the most ever to lose power in Manitoba in one day, said Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen.
“This is unprecedented, what we’re dealing with, so early,” said Owen. “We haven’t seen that before. Just because of the sheer number of outages, it will take us a while so we can get everybody up.”
“We have made progress, at least in Winnipeg,” he said. “At the height of yesterday, we had approximately 27,000 people without power, we’ve now got about 7,500 people without power (inside Winnipeg).”
However, other areas west of Winnipeg weren’t as lucky, thanks to near-blizzard conditions. “We couldn’t get to the rural areas safely.”
Hydro is working with the province to get graders to plow roads into problem areas to be able to restore power, said Owen. Extra staff and contractors have been called in to help and they will “get going, full steam” at dawn.
Downed trees and branches are still the main problem, he added, meaning crews have to safely clear the tree or branch before lines can be repaired.
The winter storm warning for the city of Winnipeg ended at about 5 a.m., but the warning remained in effect for south central and south western Manitoba.
Environment Canada called for a high of 1 C for Winnipeg, with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
West of Winnipeg, snow will continue, up to 15 cm to add to the 40-60 cm already accumulated, said Environment Canada.
City of Winnipeg crews worked through the night to clear streets.
The Red River was at 12.03 James Avenue datum at 7:15 a.m.
Several events were cancelled, including Saturday’s Tegan and Sara concert at the Garrick Centre. Because the duo is unable to reschedule, tickets will be refunded, said Ticketmaster.
The Farmer’s Market in St. Norbert was on, but was moved inside.
