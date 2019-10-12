The cleanup begins: Power slowly being restored, Manitobans begin to dig out after record-breaking snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

It was a record-breaker.

A total of 150,000 Manitoba homes and businesses lost power at some point Friday as a Colorado low slammed into the province – the most ever to lose power in Manitoba in one day, said Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen.

“This is unprecedented, what we’re dealing with, so early,” said Owen. “We haven’t seen that before. Just because of the sheer number of outages, it will take us a while so we can get everybody up.”

The Manitoba Hydro outages map on Saturday as of 7:15 a.m. Google Maps

“We have made progress, at least in Winnipeg,” he said. “At the height of yesterday, we had approximately 27,000 people without power, we’ve now got about 7,500 people without power (inside Winnipeg).”

Story continues below advertisement

However, other areas west of Winnipeg weren’t as lucky, thanks to near-blizzard conditions. “We couldn’t get to the rural areas safely.”

Hydro is working with the province to get graders to plow roads into problem areas to be able to restore power, said Owen. Extra staff and contractors have been called in to help and they will “get going, full steam” at dawn.

Downed trees and branches are still the main problem, he added, meaning crews have to safely clear the tree or branch before lines can be repaired.

The winter storm warning for the city of Winnipeg ended at about 5 a.m., but the warning remained in effect for south central and south western Manitoba.

Environment Canada called for a high of 1 C for Winnipeg, with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

West of Winnipeg, snow will continue, up to 15 cm to add to the 40-60 cm already accumulated, said Environment Canada.

City of Winnipeg crews worked through the night to clear streets.

Just a note – you're more likely to be hit by giant piles of falling snow today. It's all melting out there. Also: Today is PERFECT snowman weather. I expect pictures, people! — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) October 12, 2019

Crews continue to deal with the Colorado Low that is blasting Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba. Downed trees, heavy, wet snow and windy conditions continue to slow the clean-up. #MBStorm #winnipegweather #WPG pic.twitter.com/M3PW6JNvz5 — Corey Callaghan (@CCallaghanNews) October 12, 2019

The Red River was at 12.03 James Avenue datum at 7:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Several events were cancelled, including Saturday’s Tegan and Sara concert at the Garrick Centre. Because the duo is unable to reschedule, tickets will be refunded, said Ticketmaster.

The Farmer’s Market in St. Norbert was on, but was moved inside.

Bounced off the roof of my car and landed on the next door neighbour's, but they removed before I could take photos for the inevitable MPI claim. Many trees in our condo plex are damaged worse than this. Sad. #mbstorm #winterpeg #winnipegstorm pic.twitter.com/cEt1Ptb0iT — Montysaurus (@DW_Montgomery) October 12, 2019

#mbstorm 18 inches at my place so far with more on the way. Horrible for #harvest2019 😭 but looking on the bright side #earlywinterfunwithmyskidsteer — Phil Parker P.Ag CCA (@Philparkeragri) October 12, 2019

#MBStorm update: no power since 1pm yesterday. It’s chilly but the pets and I are embracing the pioneer life. (Pioneers had wine for breakfast, right?) @twistercurl stranded on hwy 240 since 5pm. spent the night in a van with 5 strangers waiting for help. Hopefully soon. — Amy Currie (@AmyCurrie22) October 12, 2019