Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

The cleanup begins: Power slowly being restored, Manitobans begin to dig out after record-breaking snowstorm

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 8:36 am
Updated October 12, 2019 9:10 am
An overturned semi rests on the side of the road on the south Perimeter highway Saturday morning near Brady Road.
An overturned semi rests on the side of the road on the south Perimeter highway Saturday morning near Brady Road. Richard Cloutier/Global News

It was a record-breaker.

A total of 150,000 Manitoba homes and businesses lost power at some point Friday as a Colorado low slammed into the province – the most ever to lose power in Manitoba in one day, said Manitoba Hydro’s Bruce Owen.

“This is unprecedented, what we’re dealing with, so early,” said Owen. “We haven’t seen that before. Just because of the sheer number of outages, it will take us a while so we can get everybody up.”

The Manitoba Hydro outages map on Saturday as of 7:15 a.m.
The Manitoba Hydro outages map on Saturday as of 7:15 a.m. Google Maps

“We have made progress, at least in Winnipeg,” he said. “At the height of yesterday, we had approximately 27,000 people without power, we’ve now got about 7,500 people without power (inside Winnipeg).”

Story continues below advertisement

However, other areas west of Winnipeg weren’t as lucky, thanks to near-blizzard conditions. “We couldn’t get to the rural areas safely.”

Hydro is working with the province to get graders to plow roads into problem areas to be able to restore power, said Owen. Extra staff and contractors have been called in to help and they will “get going, full steam” at dawn.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 critically as winter weather continues to whack Manitoba

Downed trees and branches are still the main problem, he added, meaning crews have to safely clear the tree or branch before lines can be repaired.

The winter storm warning for the city of Winnipeg ended at about 5 a.m., but the warning remained in effect for south central and south western Manitoba.

Environment Canada called for a high of 1 C for Winnipeg, with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

West of Winnipeg, snow will continue, up to 15 cm to add to the 40-60 cm already accumulated, said Environment Canada.

City of Winnipeg crews worked through the night to clear streets.

The Red River was at 12.03 James Avenue datum at 7:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Several events were cancelled, including Saturday’s Tegan and Sara concert at the Garrick Centre. Because the duo is unable to reschedule, tickets will be refunded, said Ticketmaster.

The Farmer’s Market in St. Norbert was on, but was moved inside.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg weatherManitoba Hydropower outagesWinnipeg SnowColorado lowmanitoba snowBruce Owenpower restorationrecord breaker
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.