Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Port Moody mayor to remain off city’s police board amid sexual assault allegation

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 12:38 am
Updated October 12, 2019 12:51 am
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. A mayor who stepped aside after he was charged with sexual assault has returned to work in Port Moody, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. A mayor who stepped aside after he was charged with sexual assault has returned to work in Port Moody, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov will not return to chair the city’s police board until he resolves his charge of sexual assault, the board announced Friday.

In a statement, the board said Vagramov had effectively resumed his position after returning to council from a voluntary leave of absence amid the allegation, following the rules of the B.C. Police Act.

But according to the board, Vagramov has indicated “he will not be involved in or cast a vote in relation to board decision-making or attend board meetings.”

Port Moody council votes for mayor to step aside
Port Moody council votes for mayor to step aside

The other board members, who have been appointed by council and the province, will elect a new chair among themselves to lead meetings.

The board did not say when that vote would take place. Its next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Meghan Lahti served as both acting mayor and chair of the police board during Vagramov’s absence. However, she refused to remain chair when Vagramov returned, saying it was not in compliance with the Police Act.

READ MORE: Port Moody council votes that Mayor Vagramov should step aside, again

Under the Police Act, the mayor of a municipality with its own police force is the automatic chair of the police board.

Vagramov sparked controversy in September upon returning to council more than five months after he voluntarily stepped aside to focus on the allegation.

In his return, the mayor indicated he was seeking to resolve the allegations through an out-of-court alternative measures process, and that he believed that the charges would ultimately be stayed or withdrawn.

Lawyer of Port Moody mayor looks to strike deal in sexual assault case
Lawyer of Port Moody mayor looks to strike deal in sexual assault case

Vagramov has maintained his innocence regarding the assault allegation, which relates to an incident alleged to have happened in 2015 when he was a city councillor.

His return sparked outrage among members of the community and his fellow councillors. A motion brought forward by Coun. Diana Dilworth called for Vagramov to go back on leave until the legal situation was resolved.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor facing sexual assault charge returning to work

The motion passed 4-3 Tuesday night, and Vagramov said he would take the vote and public input heard at the meeting into consideration.

Story continues below advertisement

No legal mechanism exists under B.C.’s Community Charter and Local Government Act to force a sitting mayor or councillor to step down due to a criminal charge or even a conviction.

READ MORE: Law says Port Moody mayor doesn’t have to leave during sex charge fight, despite outrage

Past efforts to change those laws through the Union of B.C. Municipalities have hit roadblocks.

Councillors next plan to ask the province to come up with a process for dealing with elected civic officials facing a criminal offence.

—With files from Simon Little

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sexual AssaultPort MoodyRob Vagramovport moody mayorvagramovvagramov sexual assaultPort Moody crimerob vagramov courtvagramov in courtPort Moody mayor sex assault allegationport moody police board
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.