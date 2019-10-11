Advanced polling begins in Regina and Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Regina and Saskatoon have the chance to get to the polls early.

Advance polling for the Canadian federal election starts Oct. 11 and runs until Oct. 14.

Doors open at 9 a.m. daily and close at 9 p.m.

Voters without their registration cards are required to have two pieces of government-issued identification cards.

Citizens without ID can still vote, but must be accompanied by someone with ID who knows them and is registered to vote at the same polling station.

During the 2015 election, 3,677,2017 votes were cast at advance polls across the country, 20.8 per cent of all cast votes.

To find the list of advance polling stations, visit the Elections Canada website.

Election day is Oct. 21.