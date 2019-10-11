Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Canada

Advanced polling begins in Regina and Saskatoon

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:22 pm
Advanced polling stations are now open in both Regina and Saskatoon and will be available up until Monday night.
Advanced polling stations are now open in both Regina and Saskatoon and will be available up until Monday night. David Baxter / Global News

Residents in Regina and Saskatoon have the chance to get to the polls early.

Advance polling for the Canadian federal election starts Oct. 11 and runs until Oct. 14.

Doors open at 9 a.m. daily and close at 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Advance voting starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know to cast an early ballot

Voters without their registration cards are required to have two pieces of government-issued identification cards.

Citizens without ID can still vote, but must be accompanied by someone with ID who knows them and is registered to vote at the same polling station.

READ MORE: Canada election: What federal leaders have pledged on immigration

During the 2015 election, 3,677,2017 votes were cast at advance polls across the country, 20.8 per cent of all cast votes.

Story continues below advertisement

To find the list of advance polling stations, visit the Elections Canada website.

Election day is Oct. 21.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal Electioncanada electionElectionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaCanadian Federal ElectionDecision Canada 2019Advanced pollingAdvance Poll Stations
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.