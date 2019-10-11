Menu

Canada

Toronto Syrian restaurant reopens after closing due to threats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 2:22 pm
Soufi’s restaurant in Toronto back in business
WATCH ABOVE: The family-owned Syrian restaurant Soufi’s re-opened its doors to the public on Friday after their initial closure due to several threats against the family. Priya Sam has more.

TORONTO – A popular Syrian restaurant in downtown Toronto has reopened, just days after its owners said a flood of hate messages had forced them to close.

Members of the Alsoufi family say an outpouring of support from people across the country convinced them to reconsider their decision to shut down Soufi’s.

That support was on display as the restaurant reopened Friday morning, although members of the media outnumbered patrons ahead of the lunch hour.

READ MORE: Syrian restaurant Soufi’s to reopen in Toronto after closing over threats

Hand-written notes of encouragement were posted on the front door, while supportive emails were printed out and plastered on a wall inside.

Meanwhile, Toronto police continue to investigate a complaint from the family, who have said they handed over hundreds of threatening messages to the force.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alsoufis have linked those threats to a September event in Hamilton featuring People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier that drew a crowd of angry protesters – reportedly including the family’s eldest son.

READ MORE: Toronto Syrian restaurant says it was forced to close after receiving death threats

Media reports said Alaa Alsoufi was among the demonstrators at the Sept. 29 event, video of which showed masked protesters blocking the path of an elderly woman who used a walker.

But the customers who showed up to Soufi’s when it reopened Friday morning were supportive of the family, saying no one should feel threatened.

The head of a local Middle Eastern restaurant chain, Paramount Fine Foods, has offered to run the eatery until the owners feel safe again.

Mohamad Fakih has said the Alsoufis will retain ownership and receive all the profits.

Syrian restaurant reopening with help from Paramount Fine Foods CEO
Syrian restaurant reopening with help from Paramount Fine Foods CEO
© 2019 The Canadian Press
