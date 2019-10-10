Syrian restaurant Soufi’s to reopen in Toronto after closing over threats

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A Syrian restaurant in downtown Toronto that closed after its owners said they received hate messages and death threats will reopen tomorrow.

The Alsoufi family, which owns the popular restaurant Soufi’s, says it didn’t want to set a precedent for other newcomers and refugees as a business that gave in to hate.

The family will be taking a break from running the restaurant, however, leaving it under new management provided by the Middle Eastern chain Paramount Fine Foods.

Paramount’s CEO says all of the staff who lost their jobs when the restaurant was abruptly shuttered this week will be rehired.

Meanwhile, Toronto police are investigating a complaint filed by the Alsoufi family, who say they have turned over hundreds of hate messages to the force.

Story continues below advertisement

The family has said the threats stemmed from a September event featuring People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, which media reports said the family’s eldest son had attended.

READ MORE: Toronto Syrian restaurant says it was forced to close after receiving death threats

2:17 Owners of Toronto restaurant file police report over alleged death threats Owners of Toronto restaurant file police report over alleged death threats

The event became a lightning rod for criticism when video footage surfaced showing masked protesters blocking an elderly woman with a walker from entering the Sept. 29 event at Hamilton’s Mohawk College.

Hamilton police said they are investigating but have not laid any charges.

Prior to this, Soufi’s had become popular and was profiled in the New York Times as a success story related to Canada’s acceptance of Syrian refugees.

Husam Al-Soufi speaks now and says 'we do not wish to set a tragic example to future immigrants' as a business that caved to hate. @mohamadfakih8 and his @ParamountFoods team will manage Soufi's for the time being. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/7qHLPzAyBb — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) October 10, 2019