Toronto Syrian restaurant says it was forced to close after receiving death threats

Send this page to someone via email

A family-owned Syrian restaurant in Toronto says it has been forced to close its doors after receiving death threats and messages of hate.

Soufi’s, owned by the Alsoufi family and located in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood, allegedly started to be attacked after social media posts reported the owner’s son was involved in a protest in Hamilton that saw an elderly woman and a companion blocked from entering a People’s Party of Canada rally.

A protest outside of the event being held by Maxime Bernier turned violent as demonstrators clashed with supporters and others attending the event. While the woman was trying to get into the event, demonstrators allegedly started yelling, “Nazi scum.”

Global News has not independently confirmed the presence of the Alsoufi’s son at the event. The Alsoufi family reportedly posted an apology on behalf of their son to Facebook but the restaurant’s page has since been deleted.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police confirmed four people had been detained and there were no reported injuries.

Upon hearing of the incident, Bernier tweeted his support to the woman, “Thank you so much Madam for standing up for free speech! We need courageous people like you if we are to keep our country STRONG and FREE.”

Thank you so much Madam for standing up for free speech! We need courageous people like you if we are to keep our country STRONG and FREE. https://t.co/Z672PFnAFc — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) October 1, 2019

“As a result of numerous hate messages and death threats we’ve received over the past week, we’ve decided to permanently close out shop,” an Instagram post on the restaurant’s page read. ” Our decision is made with a heavy heart in effort to maintain our family and staff’s safety.”

Sign on the door of the now closed Soufi’s restaurant in Toronto. John Hanley/Global News

The restaurant went on to thank its customers and neighbours for their support over the two years Soufi’s was opened.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would also like to extend our love and appreciation to our wonderful staff, who have invariable embodied the hard work, dedication, passion and graciousness of Syrian newcomers,” the post said.

Patrons were quick to respond to the social media post.

“If there’s any way at all that I can help, please let me know,” said an Instagram user.

“I am so sorry, you will be missed dearly. Thank you for the kindness and the great food,” another person said.

Toronto police told Global News there wasn’t an active investigation involving the restaurant.

In the Instagram post, the family said it would address the social media reports when they felt safe.

“Please know that we do not wish to hide or conceal the events that led to these threats, and wish to address the claims and information shared by certain media groups in the near future, once it’s safe for us to do so,” the caption read.

—With files from The Canadian Press