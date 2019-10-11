Menu

Crime

42% of commercial vehicles targeted during safety blitz pulled off the road: London police

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted October 11, 2019 12:07 pm
London police recently conducted a commercial vehicle safety blitz with the help of OPP officers.
London police have released statistics from a recent commercial vehicle safety blitz in which they say 42 per cent of vehicles stopped were taken out of service.

According to police, the operation ran on Wednesday and Thursday with the help of OPP officers.

Of the 19 vehicles inspected during the blitz, police say eight were pulled off the road and out of service.

Investigators said in a statement on Friday that most of the vehicles were taken off the road because of major issues with their brakes and wheel systems as well as insecure loads.

“The London Police Service will continue to work with our enforcement partners to conduct both announced and unannounced inspections of commercial motor vehicles in an effort to make the City of London and Ontario roadways the safest in the world,” said Sgt. Sean Harding, head of the London Police Service traffic management unit, in a statement.

In total, London police say they issued 32 provincial offence notices and six warnings and seized three licence plates during the blitz.

