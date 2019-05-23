13 commercial vehicles taken off the road for safety violations in 1-day blitz: OPP

More than a third of commercial vehicles stopped during a blitz west of London were taken off the road because they violated safety rules, say provincial police.

The enforcement operation in the municipality of Adelaide Metcalfe stopped 34 drivers, did 25 inspections, and took 13 commercial vehicles off the road. It also led to 22 Highway Traffic Act offences.

READ MORE: Nearly half of vehicles failed commercial inspection in Edmonton

The blitz took place May 14, and OPP announced its results Thursday.

“Having commercial motor vehicles on our roadways that are not following safety regulations is placing the public at an unacceptable risk,” said the head West Region OPP’s traffic management unit, Acting Staff Sgt. Calum Rankin, in a statement.

The enforcement blitz was conducted by members of both Brant and Middlesex County OPP detachments, West Region OPP’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, and members of the Ministry of Transportation.