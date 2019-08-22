10 commercial vehicles taken out of service during MTO safety blitz in Port Hope

Ten commercial vehicles were taken out of service during a vehicle safety blitz in Port Hope on Wednesday.

The commercial vehicle (CMV) check was held along County Road 28 just north of Highway 401 near Telephone Road and led by the Ministry of Transportation along with Northumberland OPP.

Officers spent several hours focusing on vehicle safety and insecure load checks.

Following 17 inspections of commercial vehicles, the OPP say 10 were taken out service, one plate was seized and 13 additional fines were issued for various CMV and Highway Traffic Act offences.

The OPP say CMV-related crashes account for 11 per cent of the 42,200 collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year and have been linked to 30 per cent of the fatal crashes.

“The OPP cautions that the data should not be interpreted as commercial drivers being at-fault in each of the collisions, and that the responsibility also falls on drivers of other vehicles involved in the incidents,” the OPP stated.

