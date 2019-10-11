St. Joseph’s Health Care receives historic donation

Send this page to someone via email

St. Joseph’s Health Care London has announced a significant donation that it says will help to open a new clinical research area at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute.

Bill and Lynne Gray made the $7.5-million donation. St. Joseph’s Health Care London says it is the largest gift ever received by the organization and one of the largest gifts to health care ever made in the community.

“Transformational change happens when people in our community step forward to make it possible,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“This remarkable donation will enable Parkwood Institute to become a leading organization for rehabilitative care in the country, and it would not have happened without the philanthropic leadership and vision of Bill and Lynne Gray.”

The Gray Centre for Mobility and Activity will help promote people’s capacity to remain mobile throughout their lives and live in good health.

It will be equipped with the latest health-care equipment and technologies to help people maintain a level of activity that promotes and sustains independence.

“Parkwood Institute is ideally suited to lead the establishment of the Gray Centre for Mobility and Activity,” said Dr. Tim Doherty, chair/chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at St. Joseph’s.

“The centre will enable researchers, clinicians and community partners to share knowledge and test new solutions to the problems of mobility and activity across multiple patient populations.”

The centre aims to help patients with musculoskeletal and neurological diseases, frail seniors and those with mental illness for whom mobility is a challenge.

The donation was announced on stage during the St. Joseph’s Tribute Dinner on Thursday night.