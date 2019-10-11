Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

St. Joseph’s Health Care receives historic donation

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 11, 2019 10:39 am
Updated October 11, 2019 12:07 pm
The Parkwood Institute on Sept. 6, 2017.
The Parkwood Institute on Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFP

St. Joseph’s Health Care London has announced a significant donation that it says will help to open a new clinical research area at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute.

Bill and Lynne Gray made the $7.5-million donation. St. Joseph’s Health Care London says it is the largest gift ever received by the organization and one of the largest gifts to health care ever made in the community.

“Transformational change happens when people in our community step forward to make it possible,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“This remarkable donation will enable Parkwood Institute to become a leading organization for rehabilitative care in the country, and it would not have happened without the philanthropic leadership and vision of Bill and Lynne Gray.”

READ MORE: London-St. Thomas jobless rate rises to 6.5% in September

The Gray Centre for Mobility and Activity will help promote people’s capacity to remain mobile throughout their lives and live in good health.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be equipped with the latest health-care equipment and technologies to help people maintain a level of activity that promotes and sustains independence.

“Parkwood Institute is ideally suited to lead the establishment of the Gray Centre for Mobility and Activity,” said Dr. Tim Doherty, chair/chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at St. Joseph’s.

“The centre will enable researchers, clinicians and community partners to share knowledge and test new solutions to the problems of mobility and activity across multiple patient populations.”

READ MORE: London police, OPP shift focus to road safety for Thanksgiving weekend

The centre aims to help patients with musculoskeletal and neurological diseases, frail seniors and those with mental illness for whom mobility is a challenge.

The donation was announced on stage during the St. Joseph’s Tribute Dinner on Thursday night.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
LondonHealth CareDonationparkwood institutelondon health careMichelle CampbellSt. Joseph's Healthcare LondonSt. Joseph's Parkwood InstituteBill and Lynne GrayGray CentreSt. Joseph's donationThe Gray Centre for Mobility and ActivityTim Doherty
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.